Notice of Sale - by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office

On or after August 1st the following items will be placed for sale on the on-line auction website www.Publicsurplus.com :

1. 4rds Winchester 12ga 00 Buck

2. (6) .223 Magazines

3. 15rds federal 12ga 00 Buck

4. 9rds Winchester 9mm FMJ  

5. 350rds assorted handgun ammo

6. (3) assorted loaded handgun magazines

7. (24) assorted loaded rifle magazines

8. 450rds assorted ammo

9. 800rds assorted ammo

10. 800rds assorted 12ga ammo

11. 150rds assorted 30.06 ammo

12. 26k of assorted rim fire ammo

13. Assorted .270 rounds

14. Milwaukee Nail gun

15. Milwaukee Nail Gun

16. Milwaukee scene light

17. Milwaukee air compressor

18. Milwaukee battery Charger

19. REI tent

20. Garmin GPS

21. AK47 and Sig 9mm magazines

22. Bucket misc. ammo

23. Bucket misc. ammo

24. Schrade knife

25. Misc. tools in bag

26. Large yellow pry bar

27. (2) extension cords

28. Milwaukee drill

29. Vintage Navy postcards

30. Atlantic Navy fleet scrapbook

31. Republic DeGuinee scrap book

32. Photograph of ATB landing craft school

33. 1984 Navy ship encyclopedia

34. 1951 US Navy SeaBee flag

35. Minolta super 8 camera

(Pub. July 18 & 25, 2021)