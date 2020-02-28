NOTICE OF SALE OF COUNTY REAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to RCW 36.34, the Walla Walla County Treasurer shall dispose of county real property below described:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION of Walla Walla County
TAX PARCEL 36-07-31-21-0002:
Lot 4 of Highland Commerce Center Short Plat filed under Auditor’s
File Number 9203682 in Volume 2 of Short Plats at Page 171, records
of Walla Walla County, State of Washington, and all improvements
and appurtenances thereto.
Commonly known as 1520 Kelly Place, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Disposal to be conducted as follows:
The above described property shall be sold by sealed bid, on March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Sealed bids will be received at the Walla Walla County Commissioners Office in the County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Second Floor, Room #203, Walla Walla, Washington 99362 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The winning bidder must meet or exceed the minimum sale price of $1,400,000 plus sales costs not to exceed $10,000.
No bids will be accepted after the time provided.
Payment must be received by the Walla Walla County Treasurer by 4 p.m. the day of sale, and via cash or certified funds. Seller will pay recording costs and excise taxes.
Seller shall provide a statutory warranty deed, with the following
restrictive covenant:
1. This property is subject to a Community Development Block Grant dated August 18, 2011. The property shall be used for the purposes described in the Community Development Block Grant application and contract, to wit, a Community Social Service Center principally benefitting low and moderate income persons, until June 6, 2023. Walla Walla County, the State of Washington, and the United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development (or successor entities) are entitled to enforce this covenant.
Bidder must provide the following executed documents at the time of the bidding:
1. Agreement to report building uses.
The Agreement forms and copies of the Community Development Block Grant Application and Contract are available for review at the Walla Walla County Commissioners Office, 314 W. Main Street, Room #203, Walla Walla, Washington.
The property is to be sold as is.
To view in person, please contact Gordon Heimbigner, Walla Walla County Treasurer at 509-524-2750 to schedule an appointment.
The property is subject to certain recorded leases between Walla Walla County and Blue Mountain Action Council, Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health, Helpline and Blue Mountain Heart to Heart. These leases may be viewed at
https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/commissioners/
commissioners_contracts.php#
Dated this 26th day of February, 2020
County Treasurer, Walla Walla County, Washington
By: Lisa Stober, Chief Deputy Clerk (Pub. Feb. 28 & March 6, 2020)