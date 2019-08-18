NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Valley Transit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Valley Transit boardroom, 1401 West Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington to conduct an Exit Conference with the State Auditor’s Office related to the Financial Statement and Accountability audit of Valley Transit for fiscal year 2018.
The hearing site is accessible to persons of disability. Interpreters for people with hearing impairments, and brailled or taped information for people with visual impairments, can be provided upon request. Please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call (509) 525-9140. (Pub . Aug. 18, 2019)