NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments (SE WA ALTC COG) will conduct a Public Hearing, Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3:30pm – 4:00pm. This public hearing is regarding the Area Plan Budget and 7.01 Plan two-year updates of the 2020-2023 Four-Year Area Plan.
Per the State of Emergency Order, Signed by Governor Inslee, Proclamation 20-28, regarding public health amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, there is NO in-person component for this meeting.
Instructions for Calling In Via Telephone/Smart Phone:
You are not required to state your name to attend this meeting.
Dial This Number:
+1 (253) 215-8782
Use This Meeting ID:
827 0446 8318
Use this Pass CODE: 645611
Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities will be provided upon request. To request an accommodation or attend virtually please email kristina.hartman@dshs.wa.gov or call (509) 317-7054. (Pub. Oct. 1, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.