NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments (SE WA ALTC COG) will conduct a Public Hearing, Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3:30pm – 4:00pm.  This public hearing is regarding the Area Plan Budget and 7.01 Plan two-year updates of the 2020-2023 Four-Year Area Plan.    

Per the State of Emergency Order, Signed by Governor Inslee, Proclamation 20-28, regarding public health amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, there is NO in-person component for this meeting.

Instructions for Calling In Via Telephone/Smart Phone:

You are not required to state your name to attend this meeting.

Dial This Number:

+1 (253) 215-8782

Use This Meeting ID:

827 0446 8318

Use this Pass CODE: 645611

Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities will be provided upon request.    To request an accommodation or attend virtually please email kristina.hartman@dshs.wa.gov or call (509) 317-7054. (Pub. Oct. 1, 2021)

