NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: Figgins Winery/CUP20-001
Application type: CUP
Applicant: KETELSEN CONSTRUCTION CO; 3050 BRISBANE DR;
WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Owner: FIGGINS PROPERTIES, LLC.
1859 FOOTHILLS LN, WALLA WALLA, WA 99362
Project description: Figgins Family Wine Estates: construction of a new Type 2 Winery to include a wine production facility, barrel aging caves, a tasting room, and offices. Project site is 10-acres north of Mill Creek Road; total floor area will be approximately 13,000 to 15,000 square feet. The site is located at 3917 MILL CREEK RD (370716130004).
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on May 10, 2021. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to: Walla Walla County Community
Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
May 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM of as close thereto as possible
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 this hearing
will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 5/10/2021 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Hearing Examiner website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. April 28, 2021)