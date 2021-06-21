NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given on June 21, 2021, by the City of Walla Walla that a public hearing will be held on the draft Regional Housing Action Plan by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on July 12, 2021, at 7 P.M.
The July 12, 2021, Planning Commission meeting will be held virtually. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by joining the Zoom meeting https://bit.ly/3gsN2bk or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 816 1882 5920#.
If you have a document, you would like to enter into the record:
1) At beginning of the meeting, e-mail document to Pam Ransier at permits@wallawallawa.gov
2) Then, when it is your turn to speak, please identify that you would like the document entered into the record that you already provided.
3) If you are not able to email the document, then when it is your turn to speak, identify/describe the document and then meeting participants can discuss how to get your document into the record.
If you would like to see all documents that are made available during the hearing for the record, please e-mail Ms. Ransier at permits@wallawallawa.gov to have copies of the documents forwarded to you.
Project description: Regional Housing Action Plan (RHAP) involves the cities of College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla. The RAHP examines housing affordability, housing needs and gaps, access and structural diversity issues as well as strategies and actions to be taken by each jurisdiction. A goal of the RHAP is to create a more equitable housing environment in our region.
A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents will be available for review at the front counter of the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department or available on the city’s website here prior to the Public Hearing.
Questions can be directed to Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager, at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4345.
(Pub. June 21, 2021)