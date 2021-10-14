NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL ON THE 2022 REVENUES AND PROPERTY TAX LEVY
Notice is hereby given that the College Place City Council will be holding a public hearing on the 2022 revenues and property tax levy at the Council meeting of Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. The meeting will be held in virtually, and may be viewed on the City You Tube page, at 7:00 p.m. Any citizen may submit written comments or appear at the hearing and speak about the proposed 2022 revenues and property tax collection.
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Public Hearing Testimony Procedure. Please submit written testimony to Lisa Neissl – City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or mail to 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. To arrange telephonic or virtual meeting testimony, contact the Clerk at 509-394-8511. All written comments or arrangements for telephonic comments need to be made no later than 4:00 p.m. Monday October 25th, 2021. (Pub. Oct. 14, 2021)
