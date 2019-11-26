NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL
ON THE 2020 ANNUAL BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that the College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to consider citizen input regarding the 2020 Annual Budget (Final). This hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 625 S College Avenue, College Place, Washington. The 2020 Preliminary Budget was filed with the College Place City Clerk. Copies of the proposed budget are available to the public during normal business hours at City Hall or on the City website at www.cpwa.us Lisa R. Neissl – City Clerk
(Pub. Nov. 26, & Dec. 3, 2019)