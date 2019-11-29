NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: Blue Mountain Television/CUP19-004
Application type: Conditional Use Permit
Applicant: Blue Mountain Broadcast Association
1200 SE 12th Street, Suite 200; College Place, WA, 99324
Project description: Convert existing church building into studio and offices for Blue Mountain Broadcasting Association (dba Blue Mountain Television). The interior of the church sanctuary will be modified for use a television studio. A 100-foot free-standing tower would be installed behind the building.
The site is located generally at 1470 Wallula Avenue (APN 350726230010).
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on December 9, 2019. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, Acting Director, 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Walla Walla County Public Services Building
310 W. Poplar Street
Basement Conference Room
Walla Walla, WA 99362
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION WILL END WHEN THE HEARING EXAMINER CLOSES THE RECORD, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE PUBLIC HEARING ON DECEMBER 9.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Acting Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Nov. 29, 2019)