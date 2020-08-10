NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
WALLA WALLA CITY COUNCIL
File# CPA-20-0001. SEPA File# SEP-20-0009. Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. The purpose of this hearing is to consider a request for amendments to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map and the City of Walla Walla Municipal Code(WWMC)(Zoning Code) Map amendment.
The public hearing will be held August 26, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86335288710 and the call in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 863 3528 8710#. Written testimony for the public hearing may be submitted to khill@wallawallawa.gov prior to 6:30 p.m. on August 26 or mailed to Kammy Hill, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. If mailing via U.S. Postal Service the written comments must be received prior to 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2020. Any interested person may testify or comment on the matter. Oral comments may be provided by attending the virtual meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86335288710 and the call in number 253-215-8782 – Meeting ID 863 3528 8710# .
To be recognized as a speaker: Press *9 on your phone or use the “raise your hand” function in Zoom
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla, 15 North 3rd Ave, Walla Walla,
WA 99362
2. Application filing date: March 31, 2020
3. Location and description of proposed action: 1181 West Rees Ave, Walla Walla
( APN# 360719540202 ) Non-project action, Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map amendment and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment. Current Land Use Map Designation: Industrial and Proposed Land Use Map Designation: Public. Current Zoning Map Designation: Heavy Industrial and Proposed Zoning Map Designation: Public Reserve.
Walla Walla Municipal Code 20.30.030.D.1 The Walla Walla city council shall conduct a public hearing upon a plan or amendment proposal prior to taking action thereon.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice, prior to the Public Hearing. Application materials and additional information are available at the: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (509) 524-4710
(Pub. Aug. 10, 2020)