NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Washington State Department of Commerce has made contracted CARES ACT Community Development Block Grant CV-1 (CDBG CV-1) funds available to Walla Walla County for Public Services, Microenterprise Assistance, and public health response, and Walla Walla County wishes to subcontract with Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) for this grant. These grant funds, in the amount of $129,203.00 are proposed to be available annually to the county and Blue Mountain Action Council to fund public services that principally benefit low-and moderate-income persons.
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in compliance with grant conditions, a public hearing will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington, to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments regarding the grant proposal and proposed activities and the subcontracting of services, particularly from low- and moderate-income persons and persons residing in the Walla Walla County area.
Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the following options:
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
An overview of the proposed public services will be available for review by contacting the Walla Walla County Commissioner’s Office at 509-524-2505 or email your request to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us prior to August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Comments on the county’s and Blue Mountain Action Council’s past performance and use of the 2019 CDBG Public Services Grant award will also be received. Additional information can be obtained from the Department of Community Health by calling (509) 524-2650 or TDD (509) 527-3244, or mail questions to P. O. Box 1753, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Dated this 10th day of August, 2020; Board of County Commissioners,
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Aug. 13, 2020)