NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Washington State Department of Commerce has made contracted Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds available to Walla Walla County for Public Services, and Walla Walla County wishes to subcontract with Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) for this grant. These grant funds, in the amount of $44,475.00 are proposed to be available annually to the county and Blue Mountain Action Council to fund public services that principally benefit low-and moderate-income persons.
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in compliance with grant conditions, a public hearing will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 a.m. or as close thereto as possible, in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington, to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments regarding the grant proposal and proposed activities and the subcontracting of services, particularly from low- and moderate-income persons and persons residing in the Walla Walla County area. An overview of the proposed public services will be available for review at the Commissioners’ Chambers, 314 West Main on April 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Comments on the county’s and Blue Mountain Action Council’s past performance and use of the 2019 CDBG Public Services Grant award will also be received. Additional information can be obtained from the Department of Community Health by calling (509) 524-2650 or TDD (509) 527-3244, or mail questions to P. O. Box 1753, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Any citizen may appear at said hearing to comment or testify, and additional comments may also be submitted in writing to Walla Walla County Commissioners, P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362 between March 30 and April 17, 2020.
Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Chambers are handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special classes of citizens, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice. Contact Diane Harris, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Room 203, Walla Walla, WA, or by calling 509/524-2505.
Dated this 30th day of March, 2020; Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. April 7, 2020)