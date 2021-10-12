Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that Valley Transit, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington, will hold public hearings on the dates list below to take public comment on their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. This Plan includes modifying current bus shelters to accommodate mobility devices, removing several flag stops from the iTransitNW website and making several flag stops permanent bus stops. This is an opportunity for the public to make comments on the proposed projects, present ideas for possible future projects and have any questions or concerns addressed. To obtain a copy of the ADA Transition Plan visit www.valleytransit.com , contact Angie Peters at:

angie@valleytransit.com, or come to the Administrative Office, 1401 W Rose Street, for a copy.  The meetings will be held in-person in the Valley Transit board room, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla; by phone 1-253-215-8782 using the meeting ID and passcodes listed; or virtually via Zoom using the link list below.

• Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84242886611?pwd=SC9hR1IvUlJ3RzRrcDB4RVBEZ3JZZz09

Meeting ID: 842 4288 6611

Passcode: 319159

• Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87643778596?pwd=OFBPY29pU1ROR1VPVmxxV1RQUzBWQT09

Meeting ID: 876 4377 8596

Passcode: 496775

• Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82002763878?pwd=VHRqUHZjUzFwOHJuU3V0bkc2MmNrUT09

Meeting ID: 820 0276 3878

Passcode: 747184

For more information contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140. (Pub. Oct. 12, 2021)

Tags

Load comments