NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold a public hearing to review and solicit comments on the Transit Development Plan for 2021-2026.
The hearing will begin at 10:00 am local time, Monday, August 16, 2021. The meeting can be attended in-person at the Valley Transit board room, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla, or using the online platform Zoom by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87385822790, or calling 1-253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 873 8582 2790.
Comments will also be taken at the regularly-scheduled Valley Transit Board meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:30 pm. This meeting may also be attended in person or by using the online platform Zoom by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86058701023?pwd=T1RUaFV5elA1Y2F3REYySGwrMWhRdz09, or calling 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 860 5870 1023 Passcode: 629418.
To get a copy of the draft Transit Development Plan please contact Jesse Kinney at jesse@valleytransit.com. If accommodations are needed to participate in an online meeting, please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140. (Pub. Aug. 8, 2021)