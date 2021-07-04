NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name: Whisper Rock Subdivision Preliminary Plat
Application type: Preliminary Plat, Critical Areas Review
Applicant: CHARLIE KONEN; 81890 COUSE CREEK RD;
MILTON FREEWATER OR, 97862
Property Owner: CHARLES AND CATHERINE KONEN
81890 COUSE CREEK RD; MILTON REEWATER OR, 97862
Project Summary: 9-lot preliminary subdivision application for a cluster development of 107.6-acres southeast of Frog Hollow Rd and west of Beet Rd, in unincorporated Walla Walla County. The proposed subdivision contains 8 residential lots which would be located off Beet Rd on a new private road; the remaining 91.66-acres would be preserved in the resource parcel, the 9th lot.
Project location: The site is located west of Beet Road and south of Frog Hollow Road (APN 350610510017, 35061050018, 350603510033).
Other permits/approvals: Final Plat, Civil Plan Review
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards –
Density and Dimensions; Title 16 - Subdivisions; Chapter 18.08 Critical Area Protection
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on July 12, 2021. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the docket number indicated above.
Send written comments to: Walla Walla County Community
Development Department (CDD), c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Cisco Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 7/14/2021 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or planning@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Hearing Examiner website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
(Pub. July 4, 2021)