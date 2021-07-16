NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
Comprehensive Plan Amendments for 2021, File# CPA-21-0001, SEP-21-0007, File# CPA-21-0003, SEP-21-0008, File# CPA-21-0002, 0004, 0005, SEP-21-0015, SEP-21-0016. Notice is hereby given on this date July 16, 2021 by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on August 2, 2021, at 7 P.M. at the City Hall of Walla Walla in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). Note: This meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall. Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually, by using this Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/3kg8p38 or by calling: 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 86715711983. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map amendments and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendments. 1. Applicant(s):Tarragon NW, 5 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, Ice-Burg LLC, 616 West Birch Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, RCW 36.70A.470 (2) Docket item: Community Council -Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Local Polices and Regulations Subcommittee. 2. Application filing date: All applications were filed by March 30, 2021.3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: June 10, 2021.4. Location and description of proposed action: General locations of the subject properties are listed below, the items listed below include requested amendments to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan and Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Zoning Code Map Amendments. Tarragon NW. File# CPA-21-0001, SEPA file# SEP-21-0007. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendment- TBD Highland Road, adjacent to State Highway 125- Lot one of Short Plat Book 5, Page 55, AFN 2012-09602 (AP# 260731320071) The applicant is requesting a Land Use Map amendment from Residential to Commercial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Neighborhood Residential (RN) to Highway Commercial (CH). Ice-Berg LLC. File# CPA-21-0003, SEPA File# SEP-21-0008. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendment-604 and 608 West Birch Street, (AP # 360729520910 and 360729520909) The applicant is requesting a Land Use Map amendment from Residential to Commercial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Neighborhood Residential (RN) to Highway Commercial (CH). City of Walla Walla. File# CPA-21-0002, SEPA File # SEP-21-0016. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- West Cherry and Irene Street – Woodland Ave at Mill Creek ( Area adjacent to Mill Creek) ( AP# 360719330032 and 360719330033) North: Land Use Map amendment from Public to Industrial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Heavy Industrial (IH). South and East: Land Use Map amendment from Industrial to Public and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Heavy Industrial (IH) to Public Reserve (PR). City of Walla Walla. File# CPA-21-0005, SEPA File # SEP-21-0015. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- 922 Bonsella Street- ( AP# 360720510913). Land Use Map amendment from Public to Residential and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Neighborhood Residential (RN). City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0004. Comprehensive Plan Text Amendment. RCW 36.70A.470 (2) Docket item: Community Council -Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Local Polices and Regulations Subcommittee. Text amendment for Text Amendments for Introduction Chapter, Land Use Policy 3.7, Housing Element, Housing Element- “Maintenance” Housing Policy 1.3., 1.4 and 1.9. All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site, www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, (509) 524-4710. (Pub. July 16, 2021)