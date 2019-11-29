NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: Abeja Winery and Inn - Type 3 Winery/CUP19-004
Application type: Conditional Use Permit and Winery Permit
Applicant: Abeja, LLC. c/o Jacob Coburn, Property Manager
2014 Mill Creek Road; Walla Walla, WA, 99362
Project description: Expansion of Abeja Winery and Inn as a Type III Winery (as defined in WWCC 17.22.030(D)) over a 10 to 15-year period. The existing Abeja facility is classified as a Type II Winery and a Type II Bed and Breakfast; the current proposal would expand and re-permit the facility as a Type III Winery. The total number of guest units would be 33; 16 will be located within existing buildings. The additional 17 units would be “spread in small buildings, each housing no more than 3 units.”
The site is located on 30-acres at 2014 Mill Creek Road in the Rural Residential Mill Creek 5-acre (RRMC-5) zone, west of Five Mile Road (APN 370718130003, 370718130004, 370718140010).
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on December 9, 2019. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, Acting Director
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Walla Walla County Public Services Building
310 W. Poplar Street
Basement Conference Room
Walla Walla, WA 99362
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION WILL END WHEN THE HEARING EXAMINER CLOSES THE RECORD, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE PUBLIC HEARING ON DECEMBER 9.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Acting Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Nov. 29, 2019)