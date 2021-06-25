NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
FILE # PPL-20-0004, SEP-20-0014
Notice is hereby given on by the City of Walla Walla Development Services that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on July 15, 2021, at 7 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a request for a Preliminary Plat. Members of the public may also participate via Zoom https://bit.ly/3xrdMzX Meeting ID: 858 381 56293 , dial in: 253-215-8782 for the purpose of considering the development application/proposals. Applicant: Richland 132 LLC, 1615 Whiteley Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362 2. Application filing date: October 2, 2020. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: November 4, 2020. Location and description of proposed action: Lower Waitsburg Road at the Highway 12 intersection and Middle Waitsburg Road. APN: 360717410002, The applicant is requesting Preliminary Plat approval for an approximately 58 acre, 235-lot subdivision with a maximum of 235 housing units and associated subdivision improvements. All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site, www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710 (Pub. June 25, 2021)