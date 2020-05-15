NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
FILE # PPL-20-0002 SEP-20-0003
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on June 1, 2020 at 7 P.M. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a request for a Preliminary Plat.
Due to the “Stay Home - Stay Healthy” order, the June 1, 2020 Planning Commission meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 822 9338 2017# and password 467949#. If you need assistance on meeting participation or comments email permits@wallawallawa.gov or call Development Services at (509) 524-4710.
1. Applicant: Tumbleweed Property Partners Affiliated Dr, LLC 1929 Mill Pointe Drive SE, Mill Creek, WA 98102
2. Application filing date: March 12, 2020
3. Location and description of proposed action: 1239 Boyer Ave. ( APN# 360721550709) The applicant is requesting Preliminary Plat approval for a Planned Unit Development of nine (9) residential units and associated site development.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services at (509) 524-4710.
(Pub. May 15, 2020)