NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing
at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020, in County Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, to receive testimony on whether to renew the interim zoning originally enacted by Ordinance 471 (described below).
1. ZCA18-002 – Interim Ordinance –
Residential Density in Burbank Residential Zone
Ordinance No. 471, adopted on August 7, 2018, is an interim ordinance regarding the maximum density of mobile/manufactured home parks and other residential uses in the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district. This ordinance was adopted under RCW 36.70A.390 and it enacted a maximum density of 4 dwelling units per acre for all single-family residential uses, including mobile/manufactured home parks.
This ordinance was renewed by Ordinance 480, and expires on February 5, 2020. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider whether to renew the interim zoning regulations prior to its expiration on February 5.
Written comments regarding the renewal of the interim zoning regulations may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on February 3. This is the final opportunity to comment on the extension or amendment (renewal) of this ordinance; written comments are not expected to be accepted after the public hearing is closed on February 3. However, comments will be allowed separately through any Comprehensive Plan or Development Regulation amendment process that results from the work plan contained in the interim ordinance.
Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Walla Walla County Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
County Commissioners’ Chambers
Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building
314 West Main, Walla Walla
Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Jan. 24, 2020)