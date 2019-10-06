NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold a public hearing to review and solicit comments on updates to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) policy. The hearing will begin at 10:30 AM local time, October 17, 2019 in the Board Room of Valley Transit, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA. Input from the public will also be accepted at the next regularly scheduled meeting of Valley Transit’ Board of Directors, at 7:00 PM, October 17, 2019 in the Valley Transit Board Room. The hearing site is accessible to persons with disabilities.
A draft copy of the ADA policy is available for review on the Valley Transit website, or by contacting the Valley Transit Administration Office 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA, or 509-525-9140 to request a copy.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments, and braille or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided upon request. To request assistance please contact the Valley Transit Administration Office.
(Pub. Sept. 23 & Oct. 6, 2019)