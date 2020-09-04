NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: CONSOLIDATED IRRIGATION DISTRICT #14 WELL/CUP20-003
Application type: CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
VARIANCE
CRITICAL AREA PERMIT
Applicant & Property Owner: CONSOLIDATED IRRIGATION
DISTRICT #14, PO BOX 656, COLLEGE PLACE WA, 99324
Project description: The proposed project includes removing one of two an existing onsite storage buildings, remodeling one of two existing onsite storage buildings into a meeting space and a shop/maintenance building for Consolidated Irrigation District 14, the construction of a new well and 12-foot by 16-foot pump house, one or two future water reservoir tanks 53-feet in diameter and 54.76 to 72.09-feet in height, and a future solar panel area.
Project Location: The site, APN 350726521528, is located generally on the north side Wallula Avenue, east of 1278 Wallula Avenue and west of 1210 Wallula Avenue.
Other required permits: Building Permit
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards –
Density and Dimensions; Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses
17.08.504 - Utility facilities; Chapter 17.44 – Variances; Chapter 18.08 – Critical Area Protection.
Date Submitted: 5/22/2020
Notice Date: 8/31/2020
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on 9/14/2020. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to: Walla Walla County Community
Development Department, c/o JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, September 14, 2020, at 2:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 9/14/2020 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this
application, please contact JENNIFER BALLARD, Senior Planner, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Hearing Examiner website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
(Pub. Sept. 4, 2020)