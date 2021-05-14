NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name/number: Final Plat Alteration of Villa Del Rio
PUD/SUB20-011
Application type: SUBDIVISION – Final Plat Alteration
Applicant: GAMBONE, ANTHONY JR & DIANE M;
179 ELLA-QUINTINO LN; WALLA WALLA WA, 99362
Project description: The proposal would amend the boundaries of Lots 2, 7, and 8 of the Villa Del Rio Planned Development (AFN 2008-11598), increasing the size of residential lots and decreasing the size of the open space lot by 1.75. The common area (pond) easement would be modified to reflect the as-built location, thereby increasing the easement by approximately 1.3 acres. The PUD is located on Ella Quintino Lane and Old Milton Highway.
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on May 25, 2021. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the file indicated above.
Send written comments to:
Walla Walla County Community Development Department (CDD)
c/o Lauren Prentice, 310 W Poplar St., Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362; commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
May 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM of as close thereto as possible
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 5/25/2021 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Hearing Examiner website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
(Pub. May 14, 2021)