NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
CDBG 2019 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE
EVALUATION REPORT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Walla Walla will hold a Public Hearing on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program’s 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 6:30pm in the City of Walla Walla Council Chambers, 15 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA. Copies of the CAPER are available for review on the city’s website, https://bit.ly/CAPER2019 and upon request at 509-527-4540. This material can be made available in an alternate format by calling 509-527-4540 or by writing jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 7-1-1. Written comments on the CAPER will be accepted through March 27, 2020 at the Support Services Department.
Council Chambers is ADA accessible. Additional requests for modification can be made to the Title VI/ADA Coordinator at bolson@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4540 two business days prior to the hearing. Spanish interpretation will be available at the Public Hearing.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca del Informe Anual de Evaluación de Rendimiento de 2019 del Programa de Desarrollo Comunitario en español puede hablar con Jennifer al 509-524-4496.
Dated this 6th day of March, 2020. (Pub. March 6, 2020)