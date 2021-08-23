NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING WALLA WALLA CITY COUNCIL
File# CPA-21-0002, CPA-21-0003,
CPA-21-0004 and CPA-21-0005
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. at the City Hall of Walla Walla in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this hearing is to consider a request for amendments to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map, Comprehensive Plan Text Amendments, and the City of Walla Walla Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendments. The City Council has resumed meeting in person in the Council Chambers. Please review www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council or contact Development Services at (509) 524-4710 for current meeting procedures. The city will continue to live stream the meetings on the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council. Members of the public also may participle in regular meetings by using the Zoom meeting links at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/city-council or by calling 253-215-8782 and entering the associated meeting ID number. 1. Applicant(s): Ice-Burg LLC, 616 West Birch Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. 2. Application filing date: All applications were filed by March 30, 2021. 3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: June 10, 2021.
4. Location and description of proposed action: General locations of the subject properties are listed below, the items listed below include requested amendments to the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan and Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) Zoning Code Map Amendments. City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0002, SEPA File # SEP-21-0016. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- West Cherry and Irene Street – Woodland Ave at Mill Creek ( Area adjacent to Mill Creek) ( AP# 360719330032 and 360719330033) North: Land Use Map amendment from Public to Industrial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Heavy Industrial (IH). South and East: Land Use Map amendment from Industrial to Public and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Heavy Industrial (IH) to Public Reserve (PR). Ice-Berg LLC, File# CPA-21-0003, SEPA File# SEP-21-0008, Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendment- 604 and 608 West Birch Street, (AP # 360729520910 and 360729520909), The applicant is requesting a Land Use Map amendment from Residential to Commercial and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Neighborhood Residential (RN) to Highway Commercial (CH). City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0004, Comprehensive Plan Text Amendment . RCW 36.70A.470 (2) Docket item: Community Council -Affordable Housing Implementation Task Force Local Polices and Regulations Subcommittee. Text Amendments for Introduction Chapter, Land Use Policy 3.7, Housing Element, Housing Element- “Maintenance” Housing Policy 1.3., 1.4 and 1.9. City of Walla Walla File# CPA-21-0005, SEPA File # SEP-21-0015. Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Map Amendments- 922 Bonsella Street- (AP# 360720510913). Land Use Map amendment from Public to Residential and a Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment from Public Reserve (PR) to Neighborhood Residential (RN). Walla Walla Municipal Code 20.30.030.D.1 The Walla Walla city council shall conduct a public hearing upon a plan or amendment proposal prior to taking action thereon. All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice, prior to the Public Hearing. Application materials and additional information are available at the: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department. 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (509) 524-4710 (Pub. Aug. 23, 2021)