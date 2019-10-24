NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:00 AM (or as close thereto as possible) on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to receive public testimony and consider the following amendment proposal.
1. ZCA19-003 – Building Permit Fee Amendment
Walla Walla County is considering amendments to Title 15, Chapter 15.04, Walla Walla County Code, amending the permit fees for the purpose of recovering the processing cost to the County of building and fire permit application reviews. The proposed amendments would modify the code to require project applicants to pay the actual costs for plan review under Title 15 if it is conducted by a contracted plan reviewer.
Written comments regarding these amendments may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on November 4. This is the final opportunity to comment; written comments cannot be accepted after the public hearing is closed on November 4.
Send written comments to the following address:
Board of County Commissioners, c/o Walla Walla County Community
Development Department, 310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200
Walla Walla, WA 99362, commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Acting Director,
at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation
provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Oct. 24, 2019)