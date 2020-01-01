NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name: Cascade Natural Gas – Walla Walla High-Pressure Pipeline
Application type: Conditional Use Permit, Critical Areas Review
Applicant: Cascade Natural Gas Company; c/o Linda Offerdahl (linda.offerdahl@mdu.com); 8113 W. Grandridge Blvd; Kennewick, WA, 99336
Property owner: Various, most of the project will be within road rights-of-way.
Project description: The proposed natural gas pipeline totaling 16,650 linear feet. Two pipeline types will be installed: a 6-inch diameter, high-pressure steel, gas pipeline along Old Milton Highway and 4-inch diameter intermediate-pressure pipelines made of polyethylene on the east and west sides of the project. The pipeline will be buried a minimum of 4 feet below the ground surface to minimize accidental damage from surface activities. At the two locations where the two pipeline types connect, a regulator station will be constructed. A gate station will also be constructed at one of the regulator stations.
Project location: The pipeline corridor extends through a portion of Section 1, Township 6 North, Range 35 East and portions of Sections 5 and 6, Township 6 North, Range 36 East, W.M. and is within Walla Walla County jurisdiction. Most of the project is within road rights-of-way. Parcel numbers associated with this project include 360606330022, 360605320008, and 360605320007.
Other required permits: None Identified
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Chapter 17.40 – Conditional Uses; Chapter 18.08 Critical Area Protection; Walla Walla County Shoreline Master Program
Notice date: 12/27/2019
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on January 13, 2020. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the docket number indicated above.
Send written comments to: Walla Walla County Community
Development Department (CDD), c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM
(or as close thereto as possible)
Walla Walla County Public Services Building,
Basement Conference Room
310 W. Poplar Street; Walla Walla, WA 99362
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS
EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 1/13/2020 PUBLIC HEARING.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation
provided with 3 days notice. (Pub. Jan. 1, 2020)