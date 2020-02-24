NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
WALLA WALLA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to receive public testimony and consider, pursuant to Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.15, action or decision on the following proposal which is on the 2018 Final Docket of Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations Amendments.
ZCA19-002 – The McGregor Company
Application by The McGregor Company to amend Walla Walla County Code (WWCC) Section 17.16.014, Permitted Uses Table, and WWCC Chapter 17.08, Definitions. The amendment would allow Irrigation Systems & Equipment Sales, Services & Storage facilities in the Primary Agriculture (PA-40) zoning district; and establish a definition for this use. Development conditions/regulations will also be considered.
On December 4, 2019 the Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners approve the amendments with modifications.
Written comments regarding these amendments may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on March 2. This is the final opportunity to comment on this application; written comments will not be accepted after the public hearing is closed on March 2. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Walla Walla County Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
County Public Health and Legislative Building
2nd floor – Commissioners’ Chambers
314 West Main Street; Walla Walla, WA
March 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible)
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Feb. 24, 2020)