NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
File # SHR-20-0001 SEP-20-0005
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on June 1, 2020 at 7 P. M. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit.
Due to the “Stay Home - Stay Healthy” order, the June 1, 2020 Planning Commission meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 822 9338 2017# and password 467949#. If you need assistance on meeting participation or comments email permits@wallawallawa.gov or call Development Services at
(509) 524-4710.
1. Applicant: Joshua Blake c/o Vinland Housing, 1911 65th Ave W,
Tacoma, WA 98466
2. Application filing date: March 16, 2020
3. Location and description of proposed action: 135 South Wilbur Ave. (APN# 360722560053) The applicant is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for the construction of carports within the existing parking lots and associated site improvements/development. Said development is proposed to be within 200 Feet of Mill Creek.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services at (509) 524-4710. (Pub. May 15, 2020)