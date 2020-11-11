NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL
ON THE 2021 – 2026 CAPITAL FACILITY PLAN
The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday November 24th at 7:00 p.m. to consider citizen input regarding the 2021-2026 Capital Facility Plan. This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2021-2026 Capital Facility Plan to the City Council. The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom (attendee link: https://zoom.us/j/99921324914) and live streamed on the City YouTube Page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbx3qrqzLDL_05NusReSl-g/featured or you can call to listen at 1-669-900-9128 ID# 999 2132 4914. If you would like to testify by either phone or virtual meeting, you can contact the clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8511 no later than 4:00 PM on the Friday before the meeting date. Copies of the proposed 2021-2026 Capital Facility Plan will be available November 24th by contacting the City Clerk at clerk@cpwa.us (Pub. Nov. 11, 2020)