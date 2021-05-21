NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
File # SHR-21-0001 SEP-21-0012
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on June 7, 2021, at 7 P. M. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit.
Due to the “Stay Home - Stay Healthy” order, the June 7, 2021 Planning Commission meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 820 0515 2347. To participate online visit: www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/planning-commission and the link to Commission Agendas. If you need assistance on meeting participation or comments email permits@wallawallawa.gov or call Development Services at (509) 524-4710.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla Engineering Dept. 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla
2. Application filing date: April 27,2021
3. Location and description of proposed action: Wilbur Avenue
Bridge, Wilbur Avenue crossing at Mill Creek, south of Cambridge Drive. The City of Walla Walla is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for bridge work and scour repair to the north side of the northern abutment of the bridge, including all associated site improvements. Said development is proposed to be within 200 Feet of Mill Creek.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services at (509) 524-4710. (Pub. May 21, 2021)