NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL
ON THE 2020 PRELIMINARY BUDGET
The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday November 26th at 7:00 p.m. to consider citizen input regarding the 2020 Preliminary Annual Budget. This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2020 Preliminary Budget to the City Council. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 625 S College Avenue, College Place, Washington. Copies of the proposed preliminary budget will be available November 26th at City Hall. Lisa R. Neissl – City Clerk
(Pub. Nov. 12, 2019)