 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL

ON THE 2020 PRELIMINARY BUDGET

 The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday November 26th at 7:00 p.m. to consider citizen input regarding the 2020 Preliminary Annual Budget.  This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2020 Preliminary Budget to the City Council.  The hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 625 S College Avenue, College Place, Washington.  Copies of the proposed preliminary budget will be available November 26th at City Hall.  Lisa R. Neissl – City Clerk

(Pub. Nov. 12, 2019)

