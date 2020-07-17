NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, to receive testimony on whether to renew the interim zoning originally enacted by Ordinance 471 (described below).
1. ZCA18-002 – Interim Ordinance – Residential Density in
Burbank Residential Zone
Ordinance No. 471, adopted on August 7, 2018, is an interim ordinance regarding the maximum density of mobile/manufactured home parks and other residential uses in the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district. This ordinance was adopted under RCW 36.70A.390 and it enacted a maximum density of 4 dwelling units per acre for all single-family residential uses, including mobile/manufactured home parks.
This ordinance was renewed by Ordinances 480 and 483 and expires on August 3, 2020. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider whether to renew the interim zoning regulations prior to their expiration on February 5.
The County enacted Ordinance 483 on February 3, 2020, renewing the interim ordinance. On February 6-7, 2020, the County experienced a major flooding event that occupied the Community Development Department’s resources. On February 29, Governor Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and Statewide emergency, Governor’s stay at home orders, and phased reopening has presented challenges with regard to enacting zoning regulations, including inability to schedule open houses, Planning Commission meetings and public hearings, and other public gatherings to ensure public participation as required by the Growth Management Act.
Written comments regarding the renewal of the interim zoning regulations may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on July 27. This is the final opportunity to comment on the extension or amendment (renewal) of this ordinance; written comments on this proposed procedural action are not expected to be accepted after the public hearing is closed on July 27. However, comments will be allowed separately through any Comprehensive Plan or Development Regulation amendment process that results from the work plan contained in the interim ordinance.
Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed ordinance which would extend the existing interim regulations. Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via Cisco Webex and telephone (see call-in information below). Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Cisco Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing.
Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Walla Walla County Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Any citizen may participate in the hearing by attending through the
following options:
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. July 17, 2020)