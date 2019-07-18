NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019, in County Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, to receive testimony on whether to extend or amend the interim zoning enacted by Ordinance 471 (described below).
1. ZCA18-002 – Interim Ordinance – Residential Density in
Burbank Residential Zone
Ordinance No. 471, adopted on August 7, 2018, is an interim ordinance regarding the maximum density of mobile/manufactured home parks and other residential uses in the Burbank Residential (BR) zoning district. This ordinance was adopted under RCW 36.70A.390. The duration of the ordinance is one year, expiring on August 7, 2019.
Written comments regarding the extension or amendment to this ordinance may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on July 29. This is the final opportunity to comment on the extension or amendment of this ordinance; written comments are not expected to be accepted after the public hearing is closed on July 29. However, comments will be allowed separately through any Comprehensive Plan or Development Regulation amendment process that results from the work plan contained in the interim ordinance.
Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Walla Walla County Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
County Commissioners’ Chambers
Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building
314 West Main, Walla Walla
Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Principal Planner at 509-524-2620 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice.
(Pub. July 18, 2019)