NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold a public hearing to review and solicit comments on the Transit Development Plan for 2020-2025.
The hearing will begin at 10:00 am local time, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Since Valley Transit’s building continues to be closed to the public, this will be an online Zoom meeting.
Please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82841579034, or call 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 828 4157 9034 to attend.
Comments will also be taken at the regularly-scheduled Board meeting on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 7:00pm. This is also an online Zoom meeting. Please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84818037271, or call 1-253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 848 1803 7271 to attend.
To get a copy of the draft Transit Development Plan please contact Jesse Kinney at jesse@valleytransit.com. If accommodations are needed to participate in an online meeting, please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140.
(Pub. Aug. 16, 2020)