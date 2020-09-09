NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Valley Transit, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington, will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM via Skype to conduct an Exit Conference with the State Auditor’s Office related to the Financial Statement and Accountability audit of Valley Transit for fiscal year 2019. To join the meeting by phone: 1 (360) 407-3833 (SAO), Conference ID: 635705; to join the meeting via Skype: https://lync.wa.gov/sao.wa.gov/meet/shawn.pilgrim/KFQCYDRH.
For more information please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call (509) 525-9140. (Pub. Sept. 9, 2020)