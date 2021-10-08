Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that Valley Transit, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington, will hold public hearings on the dates list below to take public comment on their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. This Plan includes modifying current bus shelters to accommodate mobility devices, removing several flag stops from the iTransitNW website and making several flag stops permanent bus stops. This is an opportunity for the public to make comments on the proposed projects, present ideas for possible future projects and have any questions or concerns addressed. To obtain a copy of the ADA Transition Plan visit www.valleytransit.com , contact Angie Peters at:
angie@valleytransit.com, or come to the Administrative Office, 1401 W Rose Street, for a copy. The meetings will be held in-person in the Valley Transit board room, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla; by phone 1-253-215-8782 using the meeting ID and passcodes listed; or virtually via Zoom using the link list below.
• Monday, October 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM
Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87546456837?pwd=NXp5WkE0bEYwbjNEZ2FnK3Jsa3hsZz09
Meeting ID: 875 4645 6837
Passcode: 174240
• Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84242886611?pwd=SC9hR1IvUlJ3RzRrcDB4RVBEZ3JZZz09
Meeting ID: 842 4288 6611
Passcode: 319159
• Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87643778596?pwd=OFBPY29pU1ROR1VPVmxxV1RQUzBWQT09
Meeting ID: 876 4377 8596
Passcode: 496775
• Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM
Zoom Invite: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82002763878?pwd=VHRqUHZjUzFwOHJuU3V0bkc2MmNrUT09
Meeting ID: 820 0276 3878
Passcode: 747184
For more information contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140. (Pub. Oct. 8, 2021)
