NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL ON THE 2020 REVENUES AND PROPERTY TAX LEVY
Notice is hereby given that the College Place City Council will be holding a public hearing on the 2020 revenues and property tax levy at the Council meeting of Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers, College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave, College Place, Washington, at 7:00 p.m. Any citizen may submit written comments or appear at the hearing and speak about the proposed 2020 revenues and property tax collection. Lisa R. Neissl – City Clerk (Pub. Sept. 17, 2019)