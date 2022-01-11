Notice of Public Hearing
Milton Freewater Unified School District
Exemption from Public Contracting
Competitive Bidding Requirement
The Milton Freewater Unified School District Board of Directors will conduct a Public Hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Central Middle School, 306 SW 2nd Ave. Milton Freewater, OR 97862.
This Public Hearing will be in conjunction with the Board of Directors’ regular monthly meeting.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to take oral and written comments on the District’s Findings of Fact in support of an Exemption from competitive bidding under ORS 279C.335 for the project known as “New CTE Building”.
The District is requesting the exemption to allow the use of an alternative procurement method known as “Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC)”. The CM/GC contracting method utilizes an integrated team approach applying modern management techniques to the planning, design, preconstruction and construction phases of a project, in order to control time and cost and to assure quality for the project owner. Selection of the successful CM/GC contractor is by qualification-based selection; that is, evaluation/scoring of written proposals, interviews and the specified profit margins of all Proposers.
Draft findings may be obtained from Wenaha Group, Inc. at 125 SE Court Avenue, Pendleton, Oregon 97801, Attn: Dave Fishel, DaveF@wenahagroup.com.
Oral and written comments will be accepted at the hearing at the time and place stated above. Advance written comments must be received by 4:00 PM Pacific on Thursday, February, 2022.
Advance written comments should be addressed to:
Comments on Draft Findings – New CTE Building
Milton Freewater Unified School District
Attn: Aaron Duff, Superintendent, 1020 South Mill Street
Milton Freewater, OR 97862
The Milton Freewater Unified School District Board of Directors intends to adopt the Findings of Fact at the Public Hearing scheduled for February 14, 2022. (Pub. Jan.11, 2022)
