NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
File name: Lilac Subdivision Preliminary Plat
Application type: Preliminary Plat, Critical Areas Review
Applicant/Property /Owner: Bunchgrass, LLC., c/o Joseph Cange,
510 L Street #901; Anchorage, AK 99501
Project Summary: 7-lot preliminary subdivision application for a cluster development of 74.02 acres northeast of Bunchgrass Lane, off of Old Highway 12, in unincorporated Walla Walla County. The proposed subdivision contains six residential lots which would be located off Old Highway 12 on a new private road; the remaining 63 acres would be preserved in the resource parcel.
Project location: The site is located generally at Old Highway 12 & Bunchgrass Lane (APN 350727110006).
Other permits/approvals: Final Plat, Civil Plan Review
Development Regulations: Chapter 17.18 Development Standards – Density and Dimensions; Title 16 - Subdivisions; Chapter 18.08 Critical Area Protection; Walla Walla County Shoreline Master Program
Notice date: 7/27/2020
Review process and public comment: The Hearing Examiner will make a decision within ten working days of the public hearing. Written testimony may be submitted prior to or at the public hearing on August 10, 2020. Please indicate your name and address and refer to the docket number indicated above.
Send written comments to: Walla Walla County Community
Development Department (CDD), c/o Lauren Prentice, Director
310 W Poplar St., Suite 200, Walla Walla, WA 99362
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, August 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Due to the Governor’s COVID-19
this hearing will be held virtually.
Cisco Webex Meeting Link: https://wwco.webex.com/meet/CDD
Call in 1-408-418-9388 | Meeting Number/Access Code: 969 633 053
An agenda, instructions on participating by phone or online, and a staff report, will be available one week prior to the hearing. Contact staff directly for more information about how to participate virtually; if you provide your email address, we can add you to the email distribution list. If you want to run a test of the Webex system, we can do that too.
For members of the public without Internet access, the County can provide access to equipment. Please contact the department at least 24-hours in advance to coordinate.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON THIS APPLICATION IS EXPECTED TO END AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE 8/10/2020 PUBLIC HEARING, UNLESS THE RECORD IS HELD OPEN BY THE HEARING EXAMINER.
Any interested person may comment on this application, receive notice, and participate in any hearings. Persons submitting testimony may participate in the public hearing, request a copy of the final decision, and have rights to appeal the final decision. You can obtain a copy of the staff report from the CDD by contacting the person listed below. Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3 days’ notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this application, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Hearing Examiner website: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/
government/community_development/hearing_examiner.php
(Pub. July 29, 2020)