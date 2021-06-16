NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners that, in compliance with grant conditions, a public hearing will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at the hour of 11:15 a.m. or as close thereto as possible. in Commissioners’ Chambers, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington, to hear comments related to a Community Development block grant application for public services and to review the final project performance on 20-62210-014 Public Services through Blue Mountain Action Council to low- and moderate-income persons in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield Counties funded by the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020-2021. The public hearing will also serve to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments regarding the grant proposal, in the amount of $44,650, and proposed activities and the subcontracting of services, particularly from low- and moderate-income persons and persons residing in the Walla Walla County area for the 2021-22 year. Additional information can be obtained from the Department of Community Health by calling (509) 524-2650 or TDD (509) 527-3244, or mail questions to P. O. Box 1753, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Those participating at said hearing may testify for or against the proposed application. Remote public participation and testimony will be allowed via Webex and telephone. Limited participation and testimony at a remote location is available for those who are unable to testify by Webex or Telephone by contacting the Clerk of the Board at 509-524-2505 in advance of the hearing. Written testimony, which will be made a part of the record, may be sent to: Walla Walla County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Call in 1-408-418-9388 access code: 146 784 0290
Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Chambers are handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate the needs of special classes of citizens, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice. Contact Diane Harris, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Room 203, Walla Walla, WA, or by calling 509/524-2505.
Dated this 14th day of June, 2021, Board of County Commissioners
Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board
(Pub. June 16, 2021)