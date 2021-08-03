Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given on this date, August 3, 2021, by the City of College Place that a public hearing will be held on the draft Walla Walla Regional Housing Action Plan by the City of College Place Planning Commission on August 17, 2021, at 7 P.M.
The Zoom attendee link is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88444874428 Or phone: 1-669-900-9128 ID# 884 4487 4428 – (Phone controls: *6 - toggle munt/un-mute and *9 - raise hand)
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Public Hearing Testimony Procedure:
When submitting testimony for a public hearing, include the following regardless of the manner you are using:
• Your Name
• Your Address
Public testimony for an item requiring testimony be received by the public can be provided in one of three ways:
• Testimony may be submitted in writing no later than 4:00 PM on the Monday before the meeting date to be read into the record.
• Testimony may be submitted by telephone during the meeting by calling a number that will be provided to you upon notification to the Community Development Director no later than 4:00 PM the Monday before the day of the meeting.
• Testimony may be submitted by virtual meeting attendance by link that will be provided to you upon notification to the Community Development Director no later than 4:00 PM the Monday before the day of the meeting.
If you would like to testify by either phone or virtual meeting, you can contact the Community Development Director at jrickard@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8524 no later than 4:00 PM on the Monday before the meeting date.
Documents are available online at http://www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/regional_housing_action_plan.php
Project description: Regional Housing Action Plan (RHAP) involves the cities of College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla. The RAHP examines housing affordability, housing needs and gaps, access and structural diversity issues as well as strategies and actions to be taken by each jurisdiction. A goal of the RHAP is to create a more equitable housing environment in our region.
Question can be directed to Jon Rickard, Community Development Director, jrickard@cpwa.us or 509-394-8524. (Pub. Aug. 3, 2021)