Notice of Public Hearing
The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the 2022-2027 six - year transportation improvement plan for construction and repair of arterial, collector and local streets in the City of College Place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM during the regular virtual council meeting. To submit written testimony on this plan, please mail, email, or hand deliver specific comments to Lisa Neissl – City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us or mail to 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324. To arrange telephonic or virtual meeting testimony, contact the Clerk at 509-394-8511. All written comments or arrangements for telephonic comments need to be made no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday June 4th, 2021. (Pub. May 25 & June 1, 2021)