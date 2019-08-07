NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Valley Transit will hold a public hearing to review and solicit comments on the Transit Development Plan for 2019-2024.
The hearing will begin at 10:00 am local time, Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Board Room of Valley Transit, 1401 W. Rose Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362. The hearing site is accessible to persons of disability. Comments will also be taken at the regularly-scheduled Board meeting on August 15, 2019 at 7:00pm.
Spanish language interpreters, interpreters for people with hearing impairments, and brailled or taped information for people with visual impairments, can be provided upon request. Please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call 509-525-9140. (Pub. Aug. 7, 2019)