NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
CITY OF WALLA WALLA
DRAFT CDBG 2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing on the Draft Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2020 Annual Action Plan on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the City of Walla Walla Council Chambers, 15 N 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA. Copies of the plan are available upon re-quest at 509-527-4540 and on the city’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov. This mate-rial can be made available in an alternate format by emailing the City of Walla Walla CDBG Coordinator at jbeckmeyer@wallawallawa.gov, or by calling 509-527-4540. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washing-ton State Relay at 711.
Council Chambers is ADA accessible. Additional requests for modification can be made to the Title VI/ADA Coordinator at
bolson@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4540 two business days prior to the hearing. Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.
Written comments on the Draft Plan will be accepted through November 14, 2019 at the Support Services Department. Anyone desiring further information on the Draft CDBG 2020 Annual Action Plan should contact the Support Services Department, 509-527-4540.
Si necesita esta o cualquier otra información acerca del Plan de Desarrollo Co-munitario del 2020 en español puede hablar con Jennifer al 509-524-4496.
Dated this 22nd day of October, 2019. (Pub. Oct. 22, 2019)