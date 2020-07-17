NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
File # CPA-20-0001, SEPA File# SEP-20-0009
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on August 3, 2020 at 7 P.M. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map amendment and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment.
Due to the “Stay Home - Stay Healthy” order, the August 3, 2020 Planning Commission meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 875 0027 9965 # . If you would like to participate or need assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: Pam Ransier, Permit Coordinator(509) 524-4710. If you would like to see all documents that are made available during the hearing for the record, please e-mail Ms. Ransier at permits@wallawallawa.gov to have copies of the documents forwarded to you.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla, 15 North 3rd Ave,
Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: March 31, 2020
3. Location and description of proposed action:
1181 West Rees Ave, Walla Walla
( APN# 360719540202 ) Non-project action, Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map amendment and Municipal Code (Zoning Code) Map amendment.
Current Land Use Map Designation: Industrial, Proposed Land Use Map Designation: Public. Current Zoning Map Designation: Heavy Industrial, Proposed Zoning Map Designation: Public Reserve.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site, www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact:
Pam Ransier, Permit Coordinator(509) 524-4710
Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. July 17, 2020)