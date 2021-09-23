NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF THE BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to receive public testimony and consider, pursuant to Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.15, action or decision on the following proposal.
ZCA18-003 – Zoning Code Text Amendment –
BERRI/Dressler Application
Proposed zoning code amendment to allow Organic Waste Processing
Facilities in the Light Industrial zoning district (LI) in unincorporated
Walla Walla County.
On July 22, 2021 the Walla Walla County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners approve the amendments with modifications (requirement of a conditional use permit).
PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION
Monday, October 4, at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible)
Location: Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Chambers
County Public Health and Legislative Building
314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington
Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via WebEx and telephone.
Call in: 1-408-418-9388 | Access code: 146 784 0290
Meeting link: https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38
Written comments regarding these amendments may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on October 4. This is the final opportunity to comment on this application; written comments will not be accepted after the public hearing is closed on October 4. Send written comments to one of the following addresses:
Board of County Commissioners
c/o Community Development Department
310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Sept. 23, 2021)
