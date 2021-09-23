NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Commissioners’ Chambers, Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main, Walla Walla, Washington to receive public testimony and consider, pursuant to Walla Walla County Code Chapter 14.15, action or decision on the following proposal.

  ZCA18-003 – Zoning Code Text Amendment –

  BERRI/Dressler Application  

  Proposed zoning code amendment to allow Organic Waste Processing

  Facilities in the Light Industrial zoning district (LI) in unincorporated

  Walla Walla County.

On July 22, 2021 the Walla Walla County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners approve the amendments with modifications (requirement of a conditional use permit).

PUBLIC HEARING INFORMATION

Monday, October 4, at 10:30 AM (or as close thereto as possible)

Location: Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Chambers

County Public Health and Legislative Building

314 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington

Remote Public Participation and testimony will be allowed via WebEx and telephone.

Call in: 1-408-418-9388 | Access code:  146 784 0290

Meeting link:  https://wwco.webex.com/wwco/j.php?MTID=m6ef6c0710e4eb57be4e10ce0cc827a38

Written comments regarding these amendments may be submitted prior to and at the hearing on October 4.  This is the final opportunity to comment on this application; written comments will not be accepted after the public hearing is closed on October 4.  Send written comments to one of the following addresses:

Board of County Commissioners

c/o Community Development Department

310 W. Poplar Street, Suite 200; Walla Walla, WA 99362

commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For more information regarding this meeting, please contact Lauren Prentice, Director, at 509-524-2610 or commdev@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

Walla Walla County complies with ADA; reasonable accommodation provided with 3-days notice. (Pub. Sept. 23, 2021)

