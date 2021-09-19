NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Valley Transit, 1401 W Rose Street, Walla Walla, Washington, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM via Microsoft Teams to conduct an Exit Conference with the State Auditor’s Office related to the Financial Statement and Federal Grant Compliance audit of Valley Transit for fiscal year 2020. To join the meeting by phone: 1-253-372-2181 Meeting ID# 584 763 098# to join the meeting via Microsoft Teams contact Valley Transit for the link. For more information please contact the Administration Office at the above address or call (509) 525-9140.
(Pub. Sept. 19, 2021)
