NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL
FILE # PPL-21-0001,SEP-21-0018 Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Hearing Examiner on September 30, 2021, at 7 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a request for a Preliminary Plat. Note: This meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall. Members of the public may also attend and participate in the public hearing virtually, by using this Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/3DVefhO or by calling: 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 891 7587 8735. Applicant: Rafael Ramos, 1321 Reser Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Application filing date: June 15, 2021. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: July 16, 2021. Location and description of proposed action: Preliminary Plat approval for an approximately 3.6 acre, 12-lot residential subdivision with a maximum of 12 housing units and associated subdivision improvements. All interested persons and parties may participate in the hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the office of Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla or the City of Walla Walla web site,
www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710 (Pub. Sept. 13, 2021)
