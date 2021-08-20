CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WA
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ACT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of College Place, Washington has prepared draft revisions to the City Comprehensive Plan, Development Regulations, & Zoning in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Growth Management Act. In addition, an Environmental Checklist for this non-project action has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Washington State Environmental Policy Act. Copies of these documents are available for review on the City’s website at http://www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/public_notice.php.
It is anticipated that the City will issue a Determination of Non-Significance for this non-project action. As a result, a single integrated public review and comment period is being provided to receive comments on the draft modifications to the Comprehensive Plan and Title 14 - Unified Development Regulations and the likely SEPA Threshold Determination in accordance with the Optional DNS process outlined in WAC 197-11-355. This may be the last opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposed non-project action and mitigation measures may be included under applicable codes regardless of whether an EIS is prepared.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing via Zoom.us on October 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM to consider the draft Unified Development Regulations and any comments received.
Written comments on the draft Unified Development Regulations or likely SEPA Threshold Determination must be submitted, no later than 5:00PM on October 19, 2021 to Jon Rickard, College Place Community Development Director, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or via email at jrickard@cpwa.us.
The Zoom attendee link is: https://us06web.zoom.us/s/82652303537
Or phone: 1-253-215-8782 ID# 826 5230 3537
(Phone controls: *6 - toggle munt/un-mute and *9 - raise hand)
COVID-19 Virtual Meeting Public Hearing Testimony Procedure:
When submitting testimony for a public hearing, include the following regardless of the manner you are using:
• Your Name
• Your Address
Public testimony for an item requiring testimony be received by the
public can be provided in one of three ways:
• Testimony may be submitted in writing no later than 5:00 PM on the meeting date to be included the record.
• Testimony may be submitted by telephone during the meeting by calling a number that will be provided to you upon notification to the Community Development Director no later than 4:00 PM the Monday before the day of the meeting.
• Testimony may be submitted by virtual meeting attendance by link that will be provided to you upon notification to the Community Development Director no later than 4:00 PM the Monday before the day of the meeting.
If you would like to testify by either phone or virtual meeting, you can contact the Community Development Director at jrickard@cpwa.us or by phone at 509-394-8524 no later than 4:00 PM on the Monday before the meeting date.
All comments received will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and will be included as a part of the public record that is forwarded to the College Place City Council.
It is anticipated that the City Council will review the Planning Commission’s recommendation at their regularly scheduled meeting on November 9th and that action by the City Council is expected to be taken during that meeting. If you would like to receive notices regarding future meetings and public hearings on the Unified Development Regulations and/or to receive a copy of the SEPA Threshold Determination, or if you have questions regarding the update of the development code process, please call Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524 or email him at jrickard@cpwa.us.
(Pub. Aug. 20 & Oct. 5, 2021)